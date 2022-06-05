the quad is dead; china is rampaging in asia; and all this leaves india exposed.

This is alarming, as the 'fourth island chain' is basically the 'String of Pearls' intended to strangle India and tie it down in the so-called 'South Asia', by negating its undoubted geographic advantage of straddling the sea lanes in the Indian Ocean. The Chinese submarine pen at Hainan in the South China Sea, with easy access to the Indian Ocean via the Straits of Malacca, is already a threat to Indian interests and blue-water navy aspirations.
In addition, China is currently in the middle of a furious ship-building frenzy, so they will also have surface ships, including aircraft carriers, capable of projecting force a long way into the Indian Ocean. Just as they have done in the Himalayas, and the South China Sea, China is using 'below-the-threshold of war' tactics to build up its capability until one day its foes are forced to submit. Degringolade.
No comments:
Post a Comment