- China builds brain-scale AI model using ExaFLOPS supercomputer: The work to create an AI training model with 174 trillion parameters is gargantuan.
- Dystopia : China’s surveillance state is growing. Here’s how.
- 24-hour Solar power: China tests technology that could beam solar power from space to Earth
- Sperm count collapse: Research into falling sperm counts finds alarming levels of chemicals in male urine samples. . . . . . . . . Plastic Planet
- So rice! Malayalis off paddy fields, Bengal workers step in. Migrant workers charge much less than what local labourers charge.
- Kalaripayattu: India's martial art and the world's oldest
- Lethal accuracy, drone assisted: Discover Russian artillery tactic to destroy Ukrainian M777 howitzers using drones
- Replacing Kurds with Arabs: Erdogan trains his sights on Kurdish northern Syria
- Doing nothing can be harder than doing anything: How to Do Nothing is not about inaction, staring at the ceiling or relocating to an isolated cabin on the beach or the hills; rather the contrary. It is an active “act of resistance”, an “action plan”, skewed to free people from the shackles of the attention economy and vulgar capitalism.
It is indeed high time to drop off the high-tech social-engineering assembly line, away from the herd mentality. Technology, like money, is a “useful servant but a bad master”.
You cannot 'do' meditation:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Quick notes: Brain-scale AI | Surveillance state...
