Quick notes: Transit corridor | EV landscape...

- North-South Transit Corridor: Iran tests new trade corridor to ship Russian goods to India and other Asian markets. The plan will eventually build a railroad line that can transfer goods arriving at Iranian Caspian Sea ports to the southeastern port of Chabahar.
Rise of Chinese EVs rattles Europe: Batteries are the pillar of China’s competitive advantage. China is also pushing the frontier of EV software. Today, some of China’s largest tech companies provide the digital backbone of China’s electric vehicles.
Once a non-entity in global autos, China is now a threat to the Germans
- China-plus-One strategy: Why more European firms are choosing Vietnam over China.. "(However) Vietnam is not yet on par with China as far as education level, skilled labor and infrastructure, and logistics are concerned.". . . . . . same with India
- Nalanda: India's ancient university rising from the ashes
"Agnipath": Govt announces 4-year military recruitment scheme.
Colonel Anil Athale (retd): Military needs soldiers, not contract labour
'Indian soldier costs minimum, delivers maximum': "Experience matters in soldiering and a contractual soldier may not have the stomach to take risks. Soldiers know that their officer will move ahead and they behind him. The officer knows that his men will never let him down. This feeling of camaraderie and trust comes after years of training in the unit".
भारतीय सेना को क्या “Kindergarten Army” बनाना है?
India recruits female sailors for its Navy
- Jalandhar diocese: Pro-nun group appeals to Pope not to reinstate Bishop Franco
- Polluted air cuts life expectancy: India's PM2.5 levels exceed WHO guidelines by 10-fold. About 51 crore people living in north India are on track to lose 7.6 years of their life if the current air pollution levels persist. One country that has seen major improvements is China.
- Zeer pots: The coolest way to keep food cold without refrigeration
- Ahmedabad Heat Action Plan: 2020 Ashden Award Winner
- 'Toxic for teenage girls': Facebook hit with 8 lawsuits for exploiting young people for profit.
- Energy hog: Bitcoin can (theoretically) handle 7 transaction per second, at the cost of 2,500 kWh (an average home uses about 1,000 kWh per month)
