Quick notes: Tech heist | India's burden...

- China stole the Kohinoor of advanced semiconductor tech: One engineer stole all 2 million lines of source code for critical ASML software. “It’s not an accident. It’s not anything else. But it is a plot to get technology for the Chinese govt.”
TSMC coveted by the CCP: "We must seize TSMC" urges senior Chinese economist
Semiconductor subsidies: Intel Germany mega site gets €6.8bn in European Chips Act funding
Global food crisis is India's burden: G-7 wants to control India's food stocks. “At the end of the day they (India) are making matters worse. Worse for the most vulnerable countries”: EU Executive Vice President.
USA would rather convert corn to ethanol for fuel. Germany would rather divert barley for beer. France won't curtail its wine. But India restricting exports for the food security of its own population is a "threat to vulnerable countries!"
- Cycling to Work in Bengaluru: Several tech companies are offering parking amenities and incentives to employees for commuting via #CycleToWork campaign. However, cycling for many, is still a daredevil task.
- Anand Malligavad's Miyawaki forest in Bengaluru: “The aim is to plant about 2 lakh saplings and make it the Miyawaki forest model of Japan. We also have hired people to water the saplings and take care of them". Anand, a mechanical engineer, was widely acclaimed for successfully rejuvenatiing lakes around Bengaluru.
- Dr K Sudheendran: Kerala doctor's ‘sapling treatment’ turns Adimaly green. From erecting fences to watering the plants occasionally, Sudheendran himself cares for the plants until they attain maturity
- pSeculars versus Mother nature in Kerala: KKKaangress, CPM rage against Supreme Court directive for eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around wildlife sanctuaries.
- A new low: India is last in environmental performance index for 2022 . “This is fundamentally a question of the development model and pathways we want to pursue and the lifestyles that we as citizens want to adopt. Destroying the environment and nature in the name of ‘development’ should no longer be the path, whatever might be the justification".
- Running out of black gold: Global soil shortage. The impact of soil degradation could total $23 trillion in losses of food, ecosystem services and income worldwide by 2050
- 'Chadariya Jheeni Re Jheeni': Mukhtiyar Ali
Joe Biden says he is increasing the amount of food crops going into making fuel as the need for gasoline is more urgent now than the need to feed America or other countries.https://t.co/cqkUH9GSKg— Chara Stone 🌐 (@CharaStone6) June 5, 2022
