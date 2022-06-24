Friday, June 24, 2022

the end of the line for the 'liberal international rules-based order'

https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/ep-73-the-rules-based-liberal-world?sd=pf

It is essentially a post-WW-II mechanism to perpetuate rule of the victors in that conflict, giving them a free pass in world affairs for as long as possible




By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)