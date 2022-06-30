Open House 30 Jun 7pm IST online: Heritage Science and Technology: A new Dept. and Masters program at IIT Hyd

definitely a worthwhile effort.
they have an open house today: please circulate this information so that any questions may be answered.
!!! Ask us anything !!!
Online MTech / PGD Heritage Science & Technology
HST@IITH - Talk to the faculty to understand the program better
30th June - 19.00 to 20.00 IST
Link: Open house - call - https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YjhlNjk2MjEtMDIzNy00MWUwLTljOWQtYjkyMDU1MDIxOGI0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%222f057da9-71e5-4402-9d02-954621afa5a6%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%229d2f6133-1fc0-4d1e-9029-e61d97b46938%22%7d
From: Mohan Raghavan <mohan.raghavan.s@gmail.com>
Date: Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM
Subject: Heritage Science and Technology: A new Dept. and Masters program at IIT Hyd
To:
Dear Friends,
I am seeking your help in getting word around regarding a related initiative at IIT-Hyderabad which we have started recently.
We are all invested in preserving and growing our shared Heritage. We went with the belief that a great way to preserve Heritage is to build and strengthen lives and livelihoods around living Heritage - such as temples, Yoga, Ayurveda, Music, Dance, Temples and the like. In order to use S&T to support and help the Heritage industry we have recently started a Dept. of HHeritage Science and Technology at IIT Hyderabad (www.hst.iith.ac.in). We are also offering an online Masters in Heritage Science and Technology (www.hst.iith.ac.in/acad).
Request your blessings and good wishes for this project and your help in getting the word around about this program. We believe this is the first such program at an IIT and will go a long way in mainstreaming academic studies on Indic Heritage matters.
Regards,
Mohan
