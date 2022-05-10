Quick notes: ONDC | EV power suit...

- Open Network for Digital Commerce: ONDC plans to level the playing field between small retailers and e-commerce behemoths such as Amazon and Flipkart.
- Dr Jayan Thomas: Spearheading research on 'EV power suit'-- body shells with built-in super-capacitors for storing energy
- Selling EVs without batteries: The draft battery-swapping policy spoke about the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model that will allow users to buy EVs without batteries and then sign up for battery subscription services. This will reduce EV costs as batteries account for 40-50 per cent of their price tags.
- Does time really exist? Investigations on 'time' yield lots of surprising and counterintuitive lessons. Time is relative, not absolute. Time always marches forward, not backward, but we still lack an explanation for the arrow of time.
- Regional, official and national: There is a persistent push from the Centre to steer a pro-Hindi course in non-Hindi states. Karnataka is more prone to this problem than many other states, because it is -- and has been -- governed mostly by national parties.
- Subhashita 5: Factors behind the real prosperity of nations.
Brain drain to China: Taiwan cracks down on China poaching tech talent. Targets Chinese investing and hiring.
“There is a very big fear that if top engineers are being lured away to China, they will take some trade secrets with them and that could damage the competitiveness of the Taiwanese economy.”
- Atmanirbhar China: China orders govt, state firms to dump foreign PCs
- How to Tell Google to Forget Your Data: Simply follow this link and click on the button stating “Start removal request.”
- Millets for global food security: Millets require little by way of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, and can boost soil quality through intercropping with other plants. State intervention currently favors rice and wheat.
