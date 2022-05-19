Musk Calls Out US Democrat Left As Haters, Vows to Vote Republican

Musk is now openly repudiating America's Left-wing Democratic Party, saying that he plans to vote Republican:
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1526997132858822658
In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022
But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.
Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2022/05/18/elon-musk-tweets-hell-vote-republican-and-slams-democrats-as-party-of-division--hate/
