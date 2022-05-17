Quick notes: Google translate | Turboprop...

- Google Translate adds 24 new languages: Sanskrit, Assamese, Konkani, Manipuri, Maithili, Bhojpuri, Dogri...
- India among potential partners for Embraer turboprop: New turboprop aircraft would seek to penetrate a market dominated by Franco-Italian ATR
Forest bathing: In 1982, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries created the term shinrin-yoku, which translates to “forest bathing” or “absorbing the forest atmosphere.”
The practice encourages people to simply spend time in nature — no actual bathing required. It’s also very low impact, which means you don’t have to go for intense trail runs or hikes. The goal of forest bathing is to live in the present moment while immersing your senses in the sights and sounds of a natural setting.
- Intermittent Fasting May Have Cognitive Benefits: Eating less often can improve focus and brain health
- Rules: How to play Pickleball
- From MIPS to RISC-V: MIPS Technologies pivots to RISC-V ISA. Upcoming chips to have up to 512 cores & 1024 threads
Open Source EDA Software - Democratizing Hardware Design: In 2018, DARPA announced that the United States will invest $100 million in new open source tools and silicon blocks to create SOCs and circuit boards.
The OpenROAD initiative seeks to make it easy to go from RTL to a final manufacturable layout for SoCs and circuit boards in 24 hours. Since the 2018 launch, the project has progressed quickly - with the 1.0 integrating some twenty tools into a single app. . . . . this can be a boon for India
Google’s Surveillance Capitalism: Each time you open an app on your phone or browse the web, an auction for your eyeballs is taking place behind the scenes thanks to a thriving market for personal data. Ad platforms transmit the location data and browsing habits of Americans and Europeans about 178 trillion times each year.
By way of online activity and location, a person in the U.S. is exposed 747 times each day to real-time bidding. (The figure doesn’t include personal data transmitted by Meta Platform Inc.’s Facebook or Amazon.com Inc.’s ad networks, meaning the true measure of all broadcast data is probably much larger.) Google’s parent, Alphabet Inc. made $68 billion in revenue from the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Out of this, about $54 billion came from advertising.
- Early Christians were the original groomers: Isolate the child from their parents and guardians, make tempting promises and exploit their fear of parental authority/punishment.
