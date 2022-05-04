Quick notes: AI colonialism | Pickleball...

- India feels the heat: Country reels from unusually early heatwave.... Heat wave scorches India’s wheat crop and hinders export plans
- AI Colonialism: AI is impoverishing the communities and countries that don’t have a say in its development—the same communities and countries already impoverished by former colonial empires. The AI industry does not seek to capture land, but the same desire for profit drives it to expand its reach.
- Micromobility: Over the past decade, the number of multinational research and development centers in Tel Aviv has tripled. With this growth has come a flood of highly educated, environmentally conscious young people who are increasingly opting for e-scooters and bicycles over cars. Tel Aviv intends to more than double its bike paths to cover 350 km by 2025.
- Combination of racket and paddle sports: Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America with nearly 5 million Americans already playing the game. “The greatest thing I have found about pickleball is the socialization. Pickleball players seem to be... just really nice people. You meet the nicest people playing pickleball.”
Muddling history, language: Sheldon Pollock, a scholar of Sanskrit, noted that India was “well on its way to losing its memory”, thanks to perverted language politics and an education system that fails to value scholars. “If classical scholars in India or elsewhere cede control of memory, it will be left to the delusions and ravings of the anti-historians.”
"The problem is that unlike in Tamil Nadu, many politicians in Karnataka do not recognise the links between language, culture and identity. As a result, we do not see much work beyond sloganeering. At present, we don’t have much to show as achievement".
- Funding the war: Germany paid Russia €9 Billion for energy since invasion. The largest importers in order were Germany (€9.1 billion), Italy (€6.9 billion), China (€6.7 billion), Netherlands (€5.6 billion), Turkey (€4.1 billion) and France (€3.8 billion).
- Mo ko kahaan dhoondhe re bande: Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan
- Danish Kaneria: Pakistan team was unfair to this cricketer because he was a Hindu. . . who knew!!
- "Tibet has never been part of China": "India's position is that India has to abide by the one China policy, then China also has to abide by one India policy regarding Kashmir" -- Penpa Tsering, president of the Tibetan govt in exile.
