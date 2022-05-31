Quick notes: Battery fires | Renewable power...

-
Why are electric two-wheelers in India catching fire? Still blaming "inflammable Lithium" when the rest of the world mastered battery/thermal management.. "short circuits and fuses malfunctioning". . Sarkaar bleating
Retrofitted EVs: Cheaper than buying a new EV but govt charges 5% GST on batteries that go into new EVs, but 18% on units sold separately.
China leads: CATL to supply BMW with cylindrical battery cells.
- Coal comes at a "massive, massive cost to the Indian people": While power from domestic coal is being sold at 4-5 rupees/kwh, that goes up to 5-8 rupees/kwh for power from imported coal (and went up to as high as 12 rupees/kwh on the spot market one day last week). Power from wind and solar, in the meanwhile, is at 3 rupees and 2.5 rupees, respectively.
“50-degree heat shows that infrastructure doesn’t work. Coal power plants can’t run above 50 degrees. They break just when you need them.”
- India's savage heat exacts heaviest toll on those working outdoors: “More than 20,000 people have died in last 20 years because of heat stroke and over half of them are men aged between 30 to 60 who are working outdoors. This is not just exhaustion or discomfort. It is actually killing people.”
- Bengaluru couple living the Amish lifestyle:
- Obesity spreading rapidly in India: Phoren diet and bingeing on Netflix.
- Opposite of what Gadkari is doing: Paris plans to remove two beltway lanes to cut pollution. It would transform the highway “from a grey belt to a green belt,” by reserving one lane in each direction for taxis, buses, car-pooling and emergency access. Overall, the highway would shrink to three fully accessible lanes in each direction, from a current norm of four.
- Huge blow for Visa, MasterCard:
- How about practising what you preach? Europe admits it'll have to burn more coal as it tries to wean itself off Russian energy
- Western propaganda: America "intervenes", Russia "invades".
Apple drops card payments, switches to @UPI_NPCI payments for subscriptions and App Store purchases in India! pic.twitter.com/ABWGYQU1o3— Rajeev Mantri (@RMantri) May 19, 2022
