US Elections: After the voting and other stories

https://rajeevsrinivasan.substack.com/p/us-elections-after-the-voting-and-238?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=email
my podcast on:
1. how the media seriously screwed up
2. the instances of malfeasance and voting irregularities
3. the US SC's role in resolving the election
#trump #biden #bigtech #msm #media #SCOTUS #challenges #stopthecount #hangingchads #2000GoreBush
2. the instances of malfeasance and voting irregularities
3. the US SC's role in resolving the election
#trump #biden #bigtech #msm #media #SCOTUS #challenges #stopthecount #hangingchads #2000GoreBush
No comments:
Post a Comment