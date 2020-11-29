Fwd: India’s vanishing nuclear scientists - Asia Times

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Vij
From: Vij
In the context of the recent hit on an Iranian nuclear scientist, the fifth assassinated in that country in the last few years, there are many who appear to have died in an untimely way from India, despite claims to the contrary pointing to the official death certificates.
The Indian experience seems too much of a coincidence? If so, whodunit?
https://asiatimes.com/2019/07/indias-vanishing-nuclear-scientists/
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
No comments:
Post a Comment