Quick notes: UK's aid | Stolen heritage...

- Londonistan: The five biggest recipients of UK's bilateral aid are Pakistan, Syria, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Afghanistan.
- Low-cost batteries and novel perovskite materials: India and Israel to work together on perovskite solar cells and lithium sulfur batteries.
- Chinese rival stole Tesla and Apple codes: Elon Musk says Chinese rival Xpeng stole Tesla and Apple codes.
China mastered six key technologies in warp speed, 4G, 5G, CRISPR, Quantum communication, Quantum computers, Quantum Radar. . . India meanwhile won gold in History Debate Olympics.
- Rice miller creates 'black gold' from ash in Odisha: Bibhu Sahu supplies rice husk ash (RHA) pellets to steel industries in Egypt, Ukraine and Taiwan and is exploring opportunities in Japan, Germany and Australia. “There were no machines available across the country to generate RHA pellets. Some companies assured me to make the machinery but failed", recalls Sahu who hired local potters and a blacksmith to prepare a machine that can serve the purpose.
- On the hunt for India’s stolen heritage: The India Pride Project is a volunteer-run organisation which aims to return thousands of artefacts stolen from India during the colonial era. Many of these treasures are in the British Museum in London.
- The new colonizer: Nigeria’s traditional textiles threatened by Chinese imports. “They take our designs and go to China and bring it to sell it cheaper”. . . . . CPEC is the new East India Company in Balochistan
- China is the virus: Chinese scientists now say India is origin of coronavirus.. This is not the first time China has blamed other countries for being the point of origin of the virus. Earlier, they had pointed fingers at Italy and the US.
- Chain rapist from Pak: Greek police hunt for migrant ‘chain rapist’.
- Digital tax: France orders Big Tech to pay digital tax despite threat of US tariffs.
- From the archives: 'Liberalising Higher education' by Ghost Writer
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Quick notes: UK's aid | Stolen heritage...
Posted by Pagan at 11/29/2020 09:30:00 AM
Labels: Quick Notes, technology
