Quick notes: Digital tax | Indian banks...

- Digital Tax: U.S. tariffs poised to hit India, Austria, Italy for taxing local revenue of Internet companies such as Facebook and Google.
- Who killed Indian banking? "In business, the promoters need to put in equity on the table first and then look for bank loans but in many cases in India the promoters used bank money for equity as well"... Things have started changing with the new insolvency law. It has infused the fear of God among the corporate borrowers, finally.
- Pinaka rocket: Enhanced with an advanced guidance system for deadly accuracy.. On par with the US army's M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System.
- Resurrection: Micromax to bank on anti-Chinese sentiment. Experts say they need to invest heavily in R&D to stake a claim in this market.
- UK to ban petrol and diesel cars: New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK from 2030. Hybrids would still be allowed,
- Odissi : Mahina Khanum
- Selectively woke: Apple lobbyists are working to dilute the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would require U.S. companies to guarantee that they do no use forced labor from Chinese concentration camps.
- China champions globalism: RCEP does not impose any human rights, labor rights, or environmental requirements on the participating countries, key for China as the world’s leading concentration camp administrator and carbon emitter. . . . “In the name of openness, we have allowed subsidized products and unfair production advantages from abroad to prevail”
- Beijing Professor: China ‘cooked Indian soldiers alive with secret microwave pulse weapon’. ‘In 15 minutes, those occupying the hilltops all began to vomit. They couldn’t stand up, so they fled. ‘This was how we retook the ground.’ . . . Fake news: "It's pure and poor psyops from China".
- Chinese hacking continues: Massive, China-state-funded hack hits companies around the world.. Japan seems to be the main target this time.
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Quick notes: Digital tax | Indian banks...
