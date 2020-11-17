Quick notes: War lessons | Vocal for local...

- Turkish drones lead Azerbaijan to victory: “The first lesson that the Azerbaijani-Armenian clashes showed is the vulnerability of traditional land units -- armored, mechanized, and motorized formations in the face of advanced drone warfare weaponry and concepts.” Crucially Turkey also transferred 'a complete robotic warfare doctrine and concept of operations' to Azerbaijan.
“The Turkish-made Bayraktar drones carry four missiles that are also produced by Turkey -- MAM laser-guided ‘smart micromunition’ missiles. In Syria, these drones very easily destroyed Russian air defense systems like the S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). This caused a kind of outcry in Russia because Turkey has produced drone weapons which are able to easily hit all the air-defense systems that have been advertised by Russia as one of the most effective air-defense systems in the world”.
- Sunken boats. Stolen gear: Fishermen are prey as China conquers a strategic sea. China’s navy, coast guard and paramilitary fleet have rammed fishing boats, harassed oil exploration vessels, held combat drills and shadowed U.S. naval patrols. “It appears that China is rapidly developing the capabilities to exclude other navies from the South China Sea”.
Many experts argue that China is the main culprit in overfishing, offering massive incentives to its armed fleet and regular fishermen to venture far into other nations’ exclusive economic zones, from Latin America to the Antarctic. “Clashes will increase as China strengthens de facto control and [fish] stocks collapse. Eventually we will see loss of life if this keeps up.”
- Vocal for Local: China lost Rs 40,000 crore from boycott of Chinese goods, claims CAIT. “We are all set to achieve our target of reducing imports from China to the tune of Rs. One lakh crore by December,2021”. . . . Will the educated middle-class support them?
- Our bodies are ruined by sitting, learn to squat: “Every joint in our body has synovial fluid in it. This is the oil in our body that provides nutrition to the cartilage. If a joint doesn’t go through its full range—if the hips and knees never go past 90 degrees—the body says ‘I’m not being used’ and starts to degenerate and stops the production of synovial fluid. . . . “Being on the ground helps you physically be ”grounded in yourself” —something that’s largely missing from our screen-dominated, hyper-intellectualized lives.
- Far side of the moon: China's Yutu 2 rover snaps stunning new panoramas from the moon's far side. China is planning to launch its next lunar mission, Chang'e 5, later this month. The mission aims to land on the near side of the moon, collect around 4.4 lbs. (2 kilograms) of rocks and regolith samples and deliver them to Earth.
- Unsafe at any speed: Why aren't Indian cars as safe as foreign ones?.. “India has the potential to be a great exporter of cars if they are as safe as international automobiles”.. India wasn't applying widespread crash testing like foreign countries do, so manufacturers didn't see the need for an investment focus on safety.
- ‘Faeces and Pieces of Glass’: France warns soldiers against food delivery apps.. Soldiers and police have been under constant threat by Islamic radicals.
- Navy Pilot Landing on Aircraft Carrier:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Quick notes: War lessons | Vocal for local...
