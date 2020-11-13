Quick notes: Unformed dynast | Anti-trust target...

- Obama: "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacking the aptitude or the passion to master the subject".
- Amazon is everyone's antitrust target: Germany, Italy and India are investigating Amazon over unfair practices. . . . EU hits Amazon with antitrust charges. A huge fine could follow.
- Uber bought itself a law: Voters in California, inundated with ads promising drivers a “living wage”, flexibility and greater benefits, believed they were ensuring drivers a better future in the middle of a pandemic and recession..
- RCEP: World's biggest trade deal could spark conflicts, hurt farmers. “It would facilitate further land transfers from rural communities to foreign corporations. The RCEP deal has the potential to exacerbate the capture of land and water for large-scale investment, deforestation and eco-system degradation.” The deal will cover 2.2 billion people – almost 30% of the world’s population.
“Member nations will lose preferential access, and that access will go to more efficient producers and exporters, but how many countries can really compete with China?”
- The burning scar: Inside the destruction of Asia’s last rainforests. A Korean palm oil giant has been buying up swathes of Asia's largest remaining rainforests and setting it on fire deliberately.
- Drone lights: Diwali lighting ideas for coming years
- Pullata Ram Kumar: NRI from Andhra Pradesh donates RO plant every year on his son's birthday
- No room for Mongolian nationalism: China erasing Genghis Khan from its history... French museum abruptly cancels a long-planned Genghis Khan exhibit after China demanded that the museum alter the exhibition’s title, removing the words “Genghis Khan,” “empire,” and “Mongol.”... The CCP forces the ruling ethnic Han Chinese culture onto minority cultures in its regions of Mongolia, Xinjiang, and Tibet, in many cases assimilating native minorities against their will.
- A different kind of Vikas: Breaking through the conventional way of flood control engineering, Beijing Yongxing River Greenway turns seasonal urban drainage into a water resilient green sponge to retain and filtrate stormwater. The concrete channel is removed and wetlands were constructed through a balanced cut and fill to create diverse habitats and activity places that fulfil the needs of local communities.
- Aum So Hum sung by CHOIR:
Friday, November 13, 2020
Quick notes: Unformed dynast | Anti-trust target...
Posted by Pagan at 11/13/2020 10:00:00 AM
|Reactions:
Labels: capitalism, environment, Quick Notes, rahul
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment