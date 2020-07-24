Quick notes: Tourism bungle | Missing VCs...
- India shot itself in the foot: Indian authorities demolished commercial tourist structures along the banks of Pangong Lake, citing violation of Wildlife Act. "Had these commercial set ups not been demolished, we could have easily detected Chinese intrusion into Pangong Tso area. Taking advantage of darkness, Chinese troops managed to enter eight kilometers inside Indian territory"..... "The govt decision to demolish the tourist structures had left more than 500 people jobless. Besides, tourism activities by these temporary tents were preventing the Chinese from staking claim on territory".
- Bharat: DRDO drone likely to be deployed in Ladakh. The drone can provide real-time video transmission and has advanced night vision capabilities.
- Indian VCs are missing: "Good start-ups are getting sold to foreign firms, Indian investors need to play greater role"
- App craze: TikTok may be gone but another ByteDance app is thriving in India. About 74% of those who downloaded the Resso app are from India.
- Who is a Brahmin?
- Feminists want patriarchy of Islamists: "Swedish feminists have
destroyed the patriarchy and with it the male dominance hierarchy. In
doing this these same feminists forgot that most women's instinct is to
mate up and across that hierarchy. So what happens when the dominance is
gone? Women withdraw from men, marriage, and childbirth.
But the
feminists actually run Sweden now, and the instinctive need for the male
dominance hierarchy hasn't gone away. So the feminists import hundred
of thousands of (Muslim) men who regard feminism as dangerous nonsense, and who
will restore the male dominance hierarchy the only way that it can be
restored: by restoring the patriarchy. This will solve the women's
deep-level problem, because instinct trumps ideology every time".
- Setback for indigenous alternatives: The planned import of several categories of weapons -- specifically light tanks, Israeli Spike LR anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), Israeli Heron unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), US-made SIG Sauer assault rifles and MiG-29 fighter aircraft -- will undercut Indian programmes to develop indigenous alternatives.
- China may buy Russia's Su-57: Unlike China, India does not have a fifth-generation fighter, so the Su-57 is an attractive warplane to India.
- Floods force China to blow up dam: China blasted holes in the Chuhe River dam in order to “alleviate the pressure of flood control” at the massive Three Gorges Dam.
