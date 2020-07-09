Thursday, July 09, 2020

Quick notes: Tibet card | Brigadier Dalvi...

  • Play the Tibet card with China: The logical step is to challenge the very legitimacy of Chinese claim over Tibet.. China abrogates treaties at will.


  • Brig John Parashram Dalvi: The man who told India about Nehru's Himalayan blunder".. And let the guilty, and their political successors contemplate, the great crime of sending brave men to do battle against AK47's with WW I obsolete.303 Lee Enfield bolt action rifles".


  • Rethink of India's China policy: “We need to join forces with the US, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and western Europe to take on China economically''... “Will Mr Modi pitch national interests over economic ones is a political question”.


  • Biden victory is CCP victory: HK businessman says it like it is.


  • The Guru is a principle, not a person:


  • The art of not doing anything while appearing to be doing a lot:


Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)