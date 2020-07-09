Quick notes: Tibet card | Brigadier Dalvi...

- Play the Tibet card with China: The logical step is to challenge the very legitimacy of Chinese claim over Tibet.. China abrogates treaties at will.
- Brig John Parashram Dalvi: The man who told India about Nehru's Himalayan blunder".. And let the guilty, and their political successors contemplate, the great crime of sending brave men to do battle against AK47's with WW I obsolete.303 Lee Enfield bolt action rifles".
- Rethink of India's China policy: “We need to join forces with the US, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and western Europe to take on China economically''... “Will Mr Modi pitch national interests over economic ones is a political question”.
- Biden victory is CCP victory: HK businessman says it like it is.
- The Guru is a principle, not a person:
- The art of not doing anything while appearing to be doing a lot:
Bharat Ratna & loud mouthed A.B.Vajpayee formally recognised Tibet as part of China in 2003.'Lion' Modi ended all formal relations of GOI with Dalai lama & with Tibet Govt. in exile in 2018 .So appeasing China was a joint Congress-BJP project, despite 'tu-tu mai mai' in TV shows.— Tapas Banerji (@t_banerji) July 3, 2020
Elmer Yuan: #BeijingIntercoursJoe Biden was responsible for China relationship under @BarackObama his very corrupt family made huge money from China. It will be hopeless for🇭🇰,Taiwan and the free world if he gets elected b/c it will mean the #CCP won against the free world. pic.twitter.com/2R4nwMQ4Q0— Against the Tide (Idź Pod Prąd) TV (@AgainstTideTV) July 6, 2020
the guru is a principle, not a person: @MakrandParanspe.— राजीवः श्रीनिवासः (@RajeevSrinivasa) July 5, 2020
the world is on fire: in duality, you never find peace. that which helps you get out of duality/triguna is the guru.#gurupurnima message
Intellectis hate techies because we mean business, we get things done. Modern intellectualism (more hopefully later on this from this twitter handle) is all about the abstract and the art of not doing anything while appearing to be doing a lot!— KVSarmaJ (@kvsarmaj) July 2, 2020
