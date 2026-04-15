Quick notes: Ditching windows | Dr Kurt Tank...

- Digital sovereignty push: France is ditching Windows for Linux... when will India do this? Claude is there to make the process smooth.
- Dr Kurt Tank and the Marut program:
- “If we can’t build it, host a summit”: India's technological progress occurs primarily in keynote presentations
- R&D poor nation: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) proposed Rs 28,169 crore but received Rs 21,632 crore at the budget estimates stage — a reduction of nearly Rs 6,500 crore. The ministry proposed Rs 13,000 crore for the semiconductor programme but received Rs 8,000 crore at the budget estimates stage.
- A giant leap for our energy sector: India is now only the second country after Russia to operate a commercial-scale FBR. Parallel development of the third stage to leverage India’s vast thorium resources, a vision conceived by Dr Homi Bhabha.
- Meta must face youth addiction lawsuit: "...designing a social media platform that capitalizes on the developmental vulnerabilities of children or by affirmatively misleading consumers about the safety of the Instagram platform" . . . . Yoga can reduce gaming addiction.
- Sweden goes back to basics, swapping screens for books in the classroom: Studies have linked heavy digital use to reduced comprehension and memory retention as well as eye strain. . . Sweden’s Education Recalibration
- Non whites are non Americans:
- Pakistan’s solar boom shielding it from worst of Iran war crisis: A quarter of Pakistani households are now using solar panels. This insulates millions of families from the energy supply crunch prompted by the US-Israel war on Iran.
- India no Vishwaguru: Acharya S.N. Goenka's interview
Watching India pitch itself as a “rule-setter” in AI is a reminder that geopolitics now includes a new category:— 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) February 23, 2026
Countries whose technological progress occurs primarily in keynote presentations.
India doesn’t have an AI industry, but they have an AI narrative:
“If we can’t build… pic.twitter.com/XnhLmwu2yk
16/— CA Vivek Khatri (@CaVivekkhatri) April 7, 2026
China has been trying to build a Fast Breeder Reactor for 20 years.
They've spent billions.
Bought Russian technology.
Hired foreign experts.
Their CFR-600 is still being commissioned.
India built theirs:
✅ Indigenously - no foreign reactor design
✅ With domestic…
Trump’s lawyers can’t even say for sure if Native Americans are citizens by birth.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 1, 2026
This administration is disgusting! pic.twitter.com/GT4iG8tvU2
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