Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Quick notes: Ditching windows | Dr Kurt Tank...

  • Digital sovereignty push: France is ditching Windows for Linux... when will India do this? Claude is there to make the process smooth.


  • Dr Kurt Tank and the Marut program:



  • “If we can’t build it, host a summit”: India's technological progress occurs primarily in keynote presentations


  • R&D poor nation: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) proposed Rs 28,169 crore but received Rs 21,632 crore at the budget estimates stage — a reduction of nearly Rs 6,500 crore. The ministry proposed Rs 13,000 crore for the semiconductor programme but received Rs 8,000 crore at the budget estimates stage.


  • A giant leap for our energy sector: India is now only the second country after Russia to operate a commercial-scale FBR. Parallel development of the third stage to leverage India’s vast thorium resources, a vision conceived by Dr Homi Bhabha.


  • Meta must face youth addiction lawsuit: "...designing a social media platform that capitalizes on the developmental vulnerabilities of children or by affirmatively misleading consumers about the safety of the Instagram platform" . . . . Yoga can reduce gaming addiction.


  • Sweden goes back to basics, swapping screens for books in the classroom: Studies have linked heavy digital use to reduced comprehension and memory retention as well as eye strain. . . Sweden’s Education Recalibration


  • Non whites are non Americans:


  • Pakistan’s solar boom shielding it from worst of Iran war crisis: A quarter of Pakistani households are now using solar panels. This insulates millions of families from the energy supply crunch prompted by the US-Israel war on Iran.


  • India no Vishwaguru: Acharya S.N. Goenka's interview




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