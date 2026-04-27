Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Monday, April 27, 2026
ep. 190: pax indica unblocked malacca in 1025 CE; do we need it in 2026?
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-190-the-need-for-pax-indica-malacca?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 27, 2026
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