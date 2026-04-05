Quick notes: Converted xtian | F-35 vulnerability...

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Akkala Rami Reddy vs State of AP: Landmark ruling on converted Christians SC status: It all began with land grab for Church.
Rami Reddy found that a parcel of his family land, which had been temporarily given to a distant relative for use as a cattle shed, had allegedly been converted into a Christian prayer hall. The relative had converted to Christianity and changed the site into a place of worship.
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India the big loser in the US-Iran War: At the core the issue is of India being strung out between strategic subservience to the US — that has led to its Gulf policy ending in a cul de sac, and economic dependence on China, with both Washington and Beijing now hanging Modi-Jaishankar and India out to dry.
"Washington will strive to keep India down, preferably under its thumb, economically and in the technology sphere, prop up Pakistan as its main agent in the region, but will expect Delhi to help the US counterpoise China in the Indo-Pacific! The Indian govt is sufficiently spooked by the China threat to want to rely on the US strategically and to do so on American terms. And sure India should arm itself with American weapons, and reproduce any US military goods it wants but under license, thus lighting fire to the atmnirbharta pyre".
- Chinese engineer shared trick to shoot F-35 fighters just days before Iran’s strike: F-35 vulnerable to low-cost systems. . Since the Operation Epic Fury started, more Chinese civilians with science, technology, engineering, and math backgrounds have been sharing military analysis online to help Iran counter U.S. airpower. These posts include technical explanations of weapons and tactical advice, and are shared without pay or official support. . . . Dutch Secretary of Defense threatens to 'jailbreak' nation's F-35 jet fighters.
- White man's angry God: Hegseth injects combative Christianity into America’s military. . . Hegseth prays for violence 'against those who deserve no mercy'
- China produces >90% of its ammonia from coal gassofication: China insulated itself against energy shocks with coal gas. India didn’t move from words to action.
- No LPG? No Problem: These Bengaluru Restaurants Run on Gas from Kitchen Waste.
- Black pepper and healthy oils: The ingredients that super-charge the nutrients you get from food
- Protein myths: “There is no evidence that habitual exercise increases protein requirements; indeed protein metabolism may become more efficient as a result of training.” ..just because it’s post workout, doesn’t mean you need oodles of whey
- Bike Bus: "One of the benefits of the bike bus is that when you're cycling as a group you feel a bit safer.
"There's been a lovely buzz watching the bike bus arrive each week and the children who participated have been really happy, enthusiastic, really energised by their bike ride here to school".
"I think it's great for kids mental health as well as their physical health plus I think it's great for parents too.
"I think for the community more broadly too because there's less cars on the road, less congestion, it's better air quality, so there's a lot of benefits."
- Solar is winning the energy race: The world's cheapest power source is scaling at warp speed, pushing coal, gas and nuclear aside. In 2015, Pakistan and South Africa each produced less than 1% of their electricity from solar. Ten years later, that has risen to 20% and 10% respectively.
- Pakistani Women's Obsession With Hindu Culture:
- 'The myth about SIPs': At the end of the day, in order for me to win, someone else must lose. Now, in order to create that population of losers, you need the millions of retail investors, the millions of SIP participants, for their capital to flow somewhere.
- Showing some spine: Malaysia exits US reciprocal trade deal. Becomes the first country to abandon a pact negotiated under Washington’s reciprocal tariff strategy after a court ruling removed the legal basis for the policy.
- End of Bitcoin? Google research suggests encryption technique used by Bitcoin will be cracked by quantum computers around 2029 — search giant says quantum attacks need to be prepared for now
- Google unveils TurboQuant, a new AI memory compression algorithm — and yes, the internet is calling it 'Pied Piper'. . . A simple explanation of the key idea behind TurboQuant
🇫🇷🇮🇳 France just drew a hard line… and it hits India’s airpower strategy directly.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 1, 2026
Paris is refusing> to give India access to Rafale’s core source codes, which means New Delhi cannot independently modify the jet’s most critical systems, including its radar, mission computer, and… https://t.co/YJ3H46rst0 pic.twitter.com/0Nl22cWZa7
The UAE has withdrawn from funding the development of the new Rafale F5 after France refused to transfer advanced technology.— سيف الدرعي| Saif alderei (@saif_aldareei) April 3, 2026
The message is clear:
Real partnership with genuine technology transfer — or no deal. pic.twitter.com/MUTheN8DHB
🇨🇳 Chinese civilians with technical backgrounds are increasingly posting detailed military analysis online aimed at helping Iran counter U.S. forces, in a growing grassroots trend across Chinese social media, according to the South China Morning Post.— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) April 3, 2026
The effort appears informal… https://t.co/PjGUGvgblR
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