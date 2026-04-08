Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, April 08, 2026
no-paywall version of ep. 189: drones are the new step change in warfare
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-189-drones-may-be-a-step-change?r=66qfh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 08, 2026
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