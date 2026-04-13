Has the Indian army gone woke?

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/delayed-op-sindoor-strike-at-terror-camps-to-respect-namaz-army-chief-general-upendra-dwivedi-11338467
Next time, why not “bombard” Pakistan with portraits of Ghandy instead? The General’s statement is so problematic.
Is is it his job to allow SICKULAR PRINCIPLES to determine military operations?
This is consistent with General Mukund Naravane’s statement while he was serving as COAS that
“The army will defend the constitution!” and his hesitancy to follow the Defense minister’s advice (revealed in the General’s leaked book after retirement) to “act appropriately” when the Chinese PLA tanks were rolling up towards Indian positions in Ladakh!
Why is it Army’s job to defend the constitution, manage the nation’s economy, do diplomacy, PREVENT WAR or PERPETUATE SICKULARISM?
One would imagine that the Army’s charter is, exclusively to DEFEND THE BORDERS, DEFEND NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY,
CRUSH INTERNAL REVOLTS aimed at balkanizing the nation.
The Indian armed forces have always been surprised and found wanting when it comes to preventing encroachment of Indian territory - ex: Ladakh, Kargil, POK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Aksai Chin or even Tibet.
I’m particularly grateful to POTUS Trump and Israeli P.M Netanyahu for
launching their military operations against Iran, Hizballah - without caring a damn about Ramzan, Eid ul Fitr, etc.
Equally alarming is the General’s revelation in the interview that he solicits opinion from his daughters and implements policies pertaining to “gender equity” in the Indian armed forces based on their guidance! Are his daughters soldiers, elected representatives, ministers in the government, etc.?
Wonder if that directly informed the decision to perpetrate the spectacle of the stupid “Colonel Sofiya Quereshi” in the context of Operation Sindoor.
There was a visual of female Indian Navy personnel struggling to lift and fumbling with Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s coffin, looking back helplessly - until male officers stepped in to prevent them from dropping it!
*Are we a serious nation*?
We might as well have a *Ghandy Sena*!
I distinctly remember my father’s comment nearly 35 years ago when he disallowed me to write the NDA exam. He had said:
*“Do you think we do proper warfare in this country?”*
Sorry to say, the General’s comments are deeply demoralizing and come across as extremely woke and clownish. Incidentally, the USA had injected extreme wokeness into its military under Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - which is now being visibly rolled back under POTUS Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth!
Is India trying to imitate woke western nonsense - as always, a few years behind the trend in everything - with an additional stupid Ghandyian Masala?
The Pakistani General Asim Munir, in contrast - is a hardcore Jihadi and a “Hafiz” of the Quran at that - certainly does not have such woke illusions of the mind.
The Jihadi Generals of Pakistan must have had a hearty laugh over a peg of Scotch - marveling at this clownish exhibition of woke slavish obsequiousness emanating from the top most echelons of the Indian military!
There have always been liberandus among prominent Indian military families - too many examples to name. But, this disturbing trend
is apparently now interfering with decision making at the top most level!
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