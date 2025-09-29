Trump abandoning Taiwan?

-
Xi Is Chasing a Huge Concession From Trump: Opposing Taiwan Independence
The Chinese leader views the president’s eagerness for a trade deal as an opportunity to press for his top goal.
Having set the stage for a year of high-level engagement with the Trump administration, Xi Jinping is now chasing his ultimate prize, according to people familiar with the matter: a change in U.S. policy that Beijing hopes could isolate Taiwan.
"So this is the “fart of the deal” everyone is talking about?"
Trump may be abandoning Taiwan to China’s tender mercies:
Since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, China has been, by a considerable margin, the largest international purchaser of its oil and gas. Nonetheless, despite threating rhetoric, Trump has imposed no additional tariffs or secondary sanctions on China.
In contrast — India, a clear strategic priority for Washington to constrain Beijing’s hegemonic ambitions — has been hit with 25 percent U.S. tariffs on top of 25 percent “economic” tariffs.
Swadeshi is fashionable again:
We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 28, 2025
As we add a lot more infrastructure, we are…
