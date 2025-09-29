Monday, September 29, 2025

Trump abandoning Taiwan?

    Xi Is Chasing a Huge Concession From Trump: Opposing Taiwan Independence

    The Chinese leader views the president’s eagerness for a trade deal as an opportunity to press for his top goal.

    Having set the stage for a year of high-level engagement with the Trump administration, Xi Jinping is now chasing his ultimate prize, according to people familiar with the matter: a change in U.S. policy that Beijing hopes could isolate Taiwan.

    "So this is the “fart of the deal” everyone is talking about?"


    Trump may be abandoning Taiwan to China’s tender mercies:

    Since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, China has been, by a considerable margin, the largest international purchaser of its oil and gas. Nonetheless, despite threating rhetoric, Trump has imposed no additional tariffs or secondary sanctions on China.

    In contrast — India, a clear strategic priority for Washington to constrain Beijing’s hegemonic ambitions — has been hit with 25 percent U.S. tariffs on top of 25 percent “economic” tariffs.


    Swadeshi is fashionable again:

