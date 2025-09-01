Sri C M A Nayar: Aug 2025 IIT Madras Alumni Trivandrum Fireside Chat on Trump Tariff Tantrums

The second episode in the IITM Alumni Association Trivandrum's live monthly Fireside Chats. Senior executive Sri CMA, formerly VP at Alstom T&D France and Board Member, Alstom India and Areva India, has been in charge of setting up factories in several countries, and has first-hand knowledge of geo-economics and manufacturing. He is also actively involved in analyzing international relations and geo-politics. In this live conversation, he provides insights into the (unintended) consequences of President Trump's tariffs, and answers specific questions from the audience. He considers the repercussions on India both tactically and strategically, and how the nation might respond, with diversification of markets, case-by-case analysis of sectors, and creating leverage with its own core competencies.
https://youtu.be/87079kVe7Ns?si=ncE_9IUQj4ga97Hr
a short clip:
No comments:
Post a Comment