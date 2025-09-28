Emboldened Evangelists

- Evangelists try to conquer Silicon Valley: Many in the tech-Christian nexus are vocal Trump supporters – or at least sceptical of the more excessive liberal tendencies of Silicon Valley.
Christianity Was “Borderline Illegal” in Silicon Valley: To have two of the world’s richest technologists, worth a recently estimated $400 billion (Elon Musk) and $14 billion (Peter Thiel), speak admiringly about biblical teachings challenges the view that Christianity is anti-capitalist or even anti-intellectual.
Antichrist, who knew! Peter Thiel, the gay billionaire Christian evangelist CEO of Palantir is spreading the word about the rise of the Antichrist. This week, Thiel launched the first of a four-part lecture series about the Dark Lord.
"Moral crisis in tech industry": The Silicon Valley Christians Who Want to Build ‘Heaven on Earth’
Meanwhile...: AI Startup Founders Tout a Winning Formula—No Booze, No Sleep, No Fun... going San Francisco-sober to 'lock in' for 'grind mode'
Trump is seduced by Asim Munir ;) "We have a great leader coming, the prime minister of Pakistan and the field marshal. Field marshal is a very great guy, and so is the prime minister, both, and they're coming, and they may be in this room right now," Trump said. . . . Why Is The US So Fond Of Asim Munir?
The Stupidity of GDP per Capita: What does GDP NOT tell us?
Ye nahi sudhrega: India seeks people access in US trade talks after H-1B visa row. . . . . "the less Modi talks of the H1B visa the better. Everybody and his proverbial uncle in the leadership circles in the US and the West has about had it with the Indian PM’s pleadings to let in more Indian engineers and science grads as a way of pleasing his middle class voter base". Modi’s effusive response to Trump sets India up for more humiliation
Decouple at cultural level:
Navarro et al are doing us a great favor.— Raghava Krishna | రాఘవ కృష్ణ (@Anviksiki) August 30, 2025
Our decoupling should happen at a Culture level and not just Economic.
Culture is the super structure and the foundation.
Our focus should be to create an elite class whose aspiration is not US mimetics.
Education holds key
So, IKS.
We are welcoming their universities.— Raghava Krishna | రాఘవ కృష్ణ (@Anviksiki) September 21, 2025
Without even insisting on our learning paradigm.
They educate us on their paradigms, instill their values, norms, behaviors.
They own and curate our aspirations.
And then shut doors.
Globalism for export, nativism for policy.
We must…
