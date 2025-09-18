- Farming under solar panels: "It reduces irrigation needs, shields crops from heat stress, and stabilizes incomes by diversifying revenue streams for farmers".
- Let MAGA eat soy: America’s latest farmer crisis is Government-Grown. Losses could fuel farm bankruptcies around the United States.
- Waiting for socialist bailouts: China’s snub of U.S. soybeans is a crisis for American farmers
- Forever dependent on foreign tech: India's IT sector nervous as US proposes 25% outsourcing tax.. Navarro reposted a call from far-right activist Jack Posobiec for tariffs on services, not just goods.
- Trump attacks his cash cow: Hundreds of U.S. colleges poised to close in next decade. “Over the next decade, we’re going through a very painful but necessary re-balancing in supply and demand.”
- Ashtavakra Gita: The Perfect Spiritual Guide to Enlightenment
- Wi-Fi signals used to measure heart rate accurately: Signal variations caused by a beating heart enable determining beats per minute. The UCSC team, which included Professor Katia Obraczka, Ph.D. student Nayan Bhatia, and high school student and visiting researcher Pranay Kocheta, used a low-cost ESP32 chip and paired it with a machine learning algorithm to detect changes in the Wi-Fi signal caused by the heart. They then run it through a machine learning algorithm, which can estimate the heart rate with an accuracy of around half a beat per minute
- "Strength of the U.S.-Pakistan relationship": US firm makes a $500 million investment deal with Pakistan for critical minerals
Blaming AI for India’s IT woes is like blaming Uber for walking less. Truth is: we never built OS, chips or cloud because jugaad outsourcing was too profitable. Time isn’t the threat-our comfort zone is.— Fropky (@fropky) September 6, 2025
