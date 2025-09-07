Leaked Document Shows Huge Trump Pivot On China?

Give this one a look and see if it sounds credible/plausible:
The old Trump foreign policy from his previous term was architected by Elbridge Colby and called for disengaging from traditional confrontations with Russia & Middle East in order to shift focus to confronting China.
The new Trump foreign policy, apparently also credited to Elbridge Colby, does most of those things, except it holds back on confronting China. So this then amounts to US pulling back from all distant conflicts and instead focusing on deploying its muscle to secure/dominate its own immediate regional neighborhood. (Hence the US pressure on Venezuela?)
A key rationale for this shift in strategy is that China isn't strong enough to fully dominate its own neighborhood, where it also faces some strong neighbors who can be encouraged by US. But meanwhile US needs to dominate its own local neighborhood in order to suppress any local challenger who might attract backing from China (ie. don't let China play same game back)
Well, we've all been hoping for more multi-polarity, and were worried that US as global hegemon wouldn't allow it. But maybe we may now get more of what we were seeking -- but are we prepared for it?
Should we in turn shift toward our own détente with China?
