Quick notes: PM yojana | Kill chain...

Pradhan Mantri Yojana to rescue UK's economy: Hasn't India enriched them enough already?
UK gains: Because British exports are so much higher value than Indian exports of clothing, footwear, and food, this should be worth £15bn extra for British exports and £10bn for India by 2040. . . expect this to get even worse for India
Roll out the barrel: Scotch makers toast UK trade deal with India. . Our riches attracted invaders and colonizers. Today it is our dhaaru culture that is drawing them.
FTA Impact: Scotch to get cheaper, Indian liquor stocks dip
Limeys and cheating: India's exports to the UK may be impacted by Britain's decision to introduce carbon tax from 2027. “If Indian exports still face CBAM levies while UK goods enter India duty-free, it risks turning a balanced FTA into a one-sided bargain”.
Limeys and looting: Sotheby's halts Buddha Piprahwa Gems auction. The collection is described as one of the most astonishing archaeological finds of the modern era. Its sale had drawn criticism from Buddhist academics and monastic leaders.
Kill chain: While a spendthrift IAF invested in prohibitively priced weapons platforms, like the Rafale, the PAF invested in the “kill chain” inclusive of a few J-10Cs, Saab AWACS and mostly long range A2A ordnance.
The PAF has initiated a new method of air warfare — combat aircraft staying well back in their own air space, firing long range air-to-air (A2A) and air-to-ground (A2G) weapons with exceptional support. Rafales cost $250 million each. The fleet of 36 is now depleted.
The US is keen to push the far more useless and expensive F-35 on Modi’s India.
- US tariffs come with a side of Starlink: The US is reportedly encouraging countries to adopt Musk’s Starlink in tariff trade talks. India, Lesotho, Bangladesh, and other countries have moved forward with Starlink adoption in recent weeks.
- Woke flight? Europe launches program to lure scientists away from the US
- Manufacturing juggernaut in serious trouble: China’s economy on cusp of a deflationary death spiral
Monday, May 12, 2025
Quick notes: PM yojana | Kill chain...
