Quick notes: Indus water | JetZero...

Indus water treaty: Holding the Indus Water Treaty “in abeyance” means nothing. Abeyance is not abrogation. It merely means in practical terms that India will be more forceful, first, in exploiting the three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, before turning its sights on the three western Rivers — the Indus and its two tributaries — Chenab and Jhelum.
So, denying Pakistanis even “a drop” of any of these waters is not a practical proposition in the here and now, and cannot be engineered out of thin air in the near or even mid-term. Constructing the dam infrastructure and system of subsidiary dams, etc on the eastern rivers to divert them fully to flow through India — assuming it is at all, practicable, will take India some two decades to realise. In all this time, the western river waters will be available to Pakistan.
- Arm-twisting: US pressures India to give Amazon, Walmart full market access.
- Blended wing aircraft: JetZero Secures $235M U.S. Air Force Contract As United Airlines Eyes 200 Orders For Revolutionary Blended-Wing Aircraft
- Setback for domestic chips: Adani pauses talks with Israel's Tower for $10 billion India chip foray. "Did not make strategic and commercial sense for the group".
- Indian owned startup in Silicon Valley: These electric motors could help break the world’s dependence on China's rare-earths. Conifer technical lead Yateendra Deshpande spent years helping design some of the world’s most advanced electric motors, including the ones powering Lucid Motors luxury cars. He has worked at Apple on its ill-fated car project. His co-founder, Ankit Somani, worked on data-center designs at Oracle and Google.
- Land-grab: 50 Christian farmers embroiled in land dispute join BJP hours after Waqf Bill passed. They have been protesting for several months for revenue rights over their properties, allegedly claimed by the Waqf Board.
- 30% less jobs: Microsoft's CEO reveals that AI writes up to 30% of its code — some projects may have all of its code written by AI
- China's next-gen J-36: Tri-Engine Setup, No Tail: Inside China's New Sixth-Gen Fighter Jets
- Muslim brotherhood: Why is Pakistan deporting Afghans? Not Pakistan's 'jugular vein'?
- Bhajan - Hari Om Tatsat: Raza Ali Khan · Ustad Munawar Ali Khan
Monday, May 05, 2025
Quick notes: Indus water | JetZero...
