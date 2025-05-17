"Pakistan Army Will Not End Conflict with India as War Is Performance of Its Nationhood"

My response to the ending comments in the video:
We must refuse (I certainly refuse) to just sit there and absorb further terrorist attacks without doing anything. If they're stupid enough to hit us, then we need to respond with attacks sufficiently punitive that the pain forces them to re-evaluate whatever's motivating them. Don't give Houthi comparison to claim overreach by our side -- Houthis are on the other side of the world from USA. Pakistan is right on our border, and we should not just sit on our thumbs and accept cross-border attacks. You call our threats mere polemics -- don't be ridiculous. We must express our will to survive, and not submit to their irredentism. Their nuke threats are hollow, because their military generals have no desire to lose their lives. Their only goal is to live in luxurious comfort while sending other fools to their deaths. Pakistan's rulers are the ones spouting polemics, while their crumbling state survives on IMF aid. They've brought themselves to ruin, and it's only US aid thru IMF which keeps them afloat. We need to deal with this IMF aid problem, since that's what furnishes them with a continued path for irredentism. One solution is to press more attacks against Pak's nuclear storage sites. This will force the Pakistanis to further disperse their nuclear assets. That dispersion will in turn cause US/Western alarm, since it makes their nukes more vulnerable to jihadi capture -- and those kinds of jihadis usually see bigger fish to fry than India.
