Quick notes: 'Peaceful' rise | Pre-emptive surrender...

- China desperately wanted India's EV market: And India gifts it just that. China's BYD to build first EV plant in India amid rising global trade barriers... 'Hindu nationalist' sarkar falls for China's fake moves to restore peace on border. Global EV domination is key to China's "peaceful rise".
- India's pre-emptive surrender: "In comparison to other major economies, India's pre-emptive surrender on multiple trade fronts - without the US imposing a single country-specific tariff - makes it appear exceptionally vulnerable to pressure tactics."
- Trying to please Trump: Indian govt to abolish ‘Google tax’ amid Trump’s tariff threat
- Is Elon Musk helping China? Rubio sponsored the UFLPA, and he is a well-known China hawk. But Musk has business ties to China through his auto company Tesla. It sources batteries from battery maker CATL. Tesla recently wrote the administration warning the tariff war could make its cars more expensive.
- Trump's Auto Tariffs: Why Tesla is the biggest winner. . . Dated: Musk opposes US tariffs on Chinese EVs
- Why is X suing the Indian govt as Musk woos Modi? Because Modi is bending to everybody and his brother-in-law. The lawsuit comes as Musk edges closer to launching both Starlink and Tesla in India.
- Trump and China: "He doesn't have strong issues with China's authoritarian system. He doesn't really have issues with China's regional aggression as long as those regional aggressions do not immediately threaten American interests."
- Raag Yaman: Pt.kaivalyakumar Gurav
- Cable cutter: China’s cable cutter could sever 95% of world communications, work at extreme depths
- Huawei-linked firm makes an impressive debut: China’s SiCarrier surprises chip industry by unveiling extensive range of chip equipment at SEMICON 2025, potentially breaking ASML’s dominance
- Tesla killers: China is racing to unleash its super-smart cars
- China's clout: Trump floats reducing tariffs on China to secure TikTok deal
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Quick notes: 'Peaceful' rise | Pre-emptive surrender...
