Trump, Zelensky, And JD Vance Have Explosive Blow-Up in Front of Press

Zelensky did this stunt on purpose, he came to the Whitehouse with an intent to pull a stunt like this in front of the media.
Just like when CNN's John Acosta would act up on Trump during his press conferences, it was always a pre-planned pre-meditated thing.
Zelensky's chanakyan globalist advisors must have told him to ditch this treaty with Trump, just like Boris Johnson told him to reject that early peace settlement with Russia -- entirely to the detriment of Ukrainians, who are just pawns of war.
J D Vance did an Amit Shah and staunchly defended his president, giving no quarter.
Rumor has is that traitors Anthony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, Susan Rice, and Alexander Vindman advised Zelensky to stand tall in his meeting with Trump. If true, they are acting as foreign agents violating the Logan Act. pic.twitter.com/yZ45XkfkCb— Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) February 28, 2025
