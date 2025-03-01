Saturday, March 01, 2025

Trump, Zelensky, And JD Vance Have Explosive Blow-Up in Front of Press

Zelensky did this stunt on purpose, he came to the Whitehouse with an intent to pull a stunt like this in front of the media.
Just like when CNN's John Acosta would act up on Trump during his press conferences, it was always a pre-planned pre-meditated thing.
Zelensky's chanakyan globalist advisors must have told him to ditch this treaty with Trump, just like Boris Johnson told him to reject that early peace settlement with Russia -- entirely to the detriment of Ukrainians, who are just pawns of war.

J D Vance did an Amit Shah and staunchly defended his president, giving no quarter.







By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)