AI Enabling Indian Content Creators to Depict Mythology

Gee, this is looking like a videogame trailer
Here's that same tale done by a different creator-team (as you can imagine, everyone and his brother are now scrambling to re-create/re-tell their favourite tales from mythology and post them online)
This one looks like an episode:
My comment: Just as the sage Vyasa needed the help of Ganesha to transcribe the Mahabharat, likewise it seems that Indian content creators need the help of AI to render things like mythology.
Though it still needs improvement, their voice acting is steadily improving over time, at least compared to past stuff:
@ 3:10 -- We get a post-credits easter egg reveal scene, like in Marvel movies, haha 😁
Move over Marvel!
MCU = Mahabharat Cinematic Universe
Move over, Hollywood -- here comes Holy-wood.
Perhaps it's a bit of a self-indulgent use of resources compared to using AI to cure cancer, though
(but oh well, we Indians have been known to be pretty self-indulgent, so... indulge away)
(but oh well, we Indians have been known to be pretty self-indulgent, so... indulge away)
My instinct would be to use a flagship series to help launch a streaming service, like an Indian nationalist version of Netflix, so that you build up your own ecosystem around your own hub, instead of having to piggyback off somebody else's.
No comments:
Post a Comment