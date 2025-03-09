We can see why certain voices were so deadset against Tulsi Gabbard -- because they wanted this to happen
https://www.foxnews.com/world/tulsi-gabbards-warning-senate-syria-proves-prophetic-al-qaeda-linked-regime-slaughters-minorities
Tulsi Gabbard's Warning to Senate on Syria Proves Prophetic as Al Qaeda-Linked Regime Slaughters Minorities
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's warning of a terrorist takeover in Syria looks to be coming true amid reports that al Qaeda-linked terror forces aligned with Syria’s interim new president—a former al Qaeda terrorist—are being accused of massacring Alawites as well as members of the country's dwindling Christian community.
