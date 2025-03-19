Quick notes: Tariff pressure | Dr Chetan Nayak...

- US push for grand trade agreement with India The US is pushing India to negotiate a "large" and "grand" bilateral trade agreement while seeking opening the agriculture sector for American businesses, saying "it just can not stay closed".
- Hurting everyone else but sparing China: Donald Trump makes Chinese stocks (somewhat) great again.
- ‘Closest target’: Why is Trump targeting allies while sparing China?
- Dr Chetan Nayak: The man behind Microsoft’s decadeslong quest to build a quantum computer
- Sweatshop advocates: Mr. Amitabh Kant, Advocating an 80-90 Hour Week is Abetting Multiple Offences
- WIN-WIN!: Solar panels above waterways and farms... Gujarat innovation spreads world over!
Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and now Intel: Major US tech firms now have Chinese-descent individuals as their CEOs, shows how valuable China’s talent is for the tech industry.
Astonishing, if true: China’s in-House EUV machines reportedly entering trial production in Q3 2025, utilizing an approach that offers a simpler, efficient design; SMIC & Huawei to benefit greatly
Han juggernaut: Why a Chinese Gadget Company Can Make an Electric Car and Apple Can’t
- China Piles the Pressure on India in Its Own Backyard: China has also poured billions into 46 commercial ports across the region, 36 of which are capable of hosting naval assets
- 'India Has Missed Every Bus': "India has missed every bus; not just one. We don't know which bus is coming next. I know for sure it will miss that too. To imagine that by 2047, we will be better than the US or China is just living in a dream world".
- Shiv Kailash: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
