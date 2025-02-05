Shadow Warrior
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Trump Says U.S. Should ‘Level’ Gaza, Create ‘Riviera of the Middle East’
This looks weird. It would completely rip up international law.
But if Netanyahu can get this from Trump, then we should likewise ask for support in getting POK back.
Might as well take advantage of the window of opportunity while it's there.
February 05, 2025
