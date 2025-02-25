Quick notes: What Musk wants | WTO is toast...

- What Musk Really Wants: India’s appeasement of Trump comes to nought.. All this touchy-feely diplomatic propaganda masked what Musk really wants from India — that his Starlink be allowed to enter the Indian market via an administrative allocation of spectrum (as opposed to the hefty sums paid by the existing Indian players through competitive bidding), a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles, especially Tesla and a possible collaboration between Space X and ISRO.
- Forever indebted to our colonial masters: UK and India relaunch trade talks in Delhi. . . "Oxford seat for my daughter and you get to loot India again, deal?". . . . UK's richest 10% extracted $33.8 trillion from India during colonialism
- Darshan devo Shankar: Raag Yaman Kalyan bandish. Rahul Ranade, Navin and Chirag Solanki.
- ‘The WTO is toast.’: What happens to global trade now. The free trade promise of consumers buying from the lowest-cost producers could be imperiled.
- Trouble for China: Any deep understanding between the US and Russia will erode China’s influence at the high table.
- What If China, America Make Up?: Possibility of America and China reaching some level of tactical accommodation. . . Trump Says New China Trade Deal ‘Possible’.
- The world's deadliest dam failures have occurred in China:
- Raja Koduri on Intel's "cancel" culture: Intel’s ex-exec Raja Koduri says “You don’t learn without shipping”; gives a rundown into what’s wrong with Team Blue and how Intel is held back by bureaucratic snakes
- Hand in the cookie jar: Meta claims torrenting pirated books isn’t illegal without proof of seeding
- China's bicycle revival: "Automobiles, as a transportation method, have their limits".
