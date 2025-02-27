- Bharatiya Janata Party (Socialist): There is nothing remotely close in our budgets to describe the BJP as a “Right of Center” or “Far Right” party. Economically speaking, it’s even to the left of what the Congress was between 2005 and 2014. Right of Center used to mean something – balanced budgets, reducing regulations, minimum government, etc.
- National Pension Scheme: New 'Universal Pension Scheme' for all Indians being planned.
- Leftist under the hood: How Modi govt’s policies show socialism is our true national ideology.
- Lot of socialism in our political class: Ruchir Sharma
- Sarkari Yojana for Gig-worker: More government, less growth, fewer opportunities .
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Socialism thriving in South Block
