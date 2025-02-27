Canada's Chrystia Freeland Wants Brit/French Nukes to Counter 'Predator' America

Chrystia Freeland, who was until recently Canada's finance minister, and previously its deputy prime minister (both under Justin Trudeau), is haplessly trying to declare war on the United States, like some mouse-that-roared
Chrystia Freeland says America is turning into a "predator" and that Canada needs to work with our nuclear-armed allies as the U.S. stops being the leader of the free world. pic.twitter.com/bsGIwnoz1K— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 26, 2025
