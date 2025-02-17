-
The less Modi talks of the H1B visa the better: Everybody and his proverbial uncle in the leadership circles in the US and the West has about had it with the Indian PM’s pleadings to let in more Indian engineers and science grads as a way of pleasing his middle class voter base. The US’ intake of Indian STEMers will be whatever the American economy and system requires.
Countries like Vietnam, that are following the Trumpian route to making the govt more receptive to the private sector, have already stolen a march over India, and will be beyond India’s ability to catch up with in the manufacturing sector. Time, therefore, for Modi to stop pushing the H1B stuff and regain a bit of self-respect for the nation. Or, there will be more humiliations in tow, like the C-17 returning the illegals in chains.
- The Problems with H-1B Visas and India’s Brain Drain:
- False prestige: India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games
- Modi sarkar saving China from Trump: Reliance brings Shein to India five years after ban. . . No more a national security threat?
- ‘Distillation’ Is AI’s New Buzzword—and a Scary One for AI Companies. It is like asking any question you want of Einstein and becoming almost as knowledgeable as he is in physics. It's an easy way for smaller developers, in particular, to recreate some of the capabilities of much larger models in a much more cost-efficient manner, and doing it in a way that also produces AI models that themselves are a lot smaller and more cost-efficient.
- Mark’s unlawful activity: Meta staff torrented nearly 82TB of pirated books for AI training — court records reveal copyright violations
- English-medium champs: Why Can't India Build its Own DeepSeek or ChatGPT?
- Electric Scooter-Cum-Rickshaw: Hero MotoCorp Unveils Convertible Surge S32 Electric Scooter.
- Immigration Crackdown: UK Targets Indian Restaurants In Trump-Style Immigration Crackdown
Monday, February 17, 2025
Quick notes: H-1B visas | Distillation...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment