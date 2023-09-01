Quick notes: Yangtse clash | Gurkha regiment...

- Claude Arpi: The 2022 Yangtse Clash: China's failed attempt to grab Holy Waterfalls in Arunachal... Many believe that Guru Padmasambhava still offers protection to the Indian soldiers who guard this remote scenic spot.
The pain of Nepal's Gurkhas over Agnipath: India on average recruited about 1,400 Nepali citizens into its Gurkha regiments every year. There are about 35,000 Nepali Gurkhas currently serving in the Indian army, including in Kashmir and the northeastern parts of the country.
'What haven't the Gorkhas done for the Indian Army?' In the Battle of Nalapani 1814, which was the first encounter between the Gorkhas and the British East India Company, the myth of British invincibility was broken. The manner in which the Gorkha army overran Sikkim, Kumaon, Garhwal and Himachal Pradesh had impressed the British. The Gorkha empire at that time spread from the Teesta in the east to Satluj in the west -- a total of 17,000 square miles.
- BRICS == Chinese vehicle? Beijing is the prime mover pushing for expanding the BRICS membership, using it as a vehicle for a Chinese diplomatic thrust.
- Praggnanandhaa asks Sadhguru: How to handle tension in a game
- India needs laws like this: All hail the new EU law that lets social media users quiet quit the algorithm. Users can easily decline "personalized" content feeds based on "relevance" (i.e. tracking) -- and switch to a more humble kind of news feed that's populated with posts from your friends displayed in chronological order.
- Stolen treasures: British Museum recovers some of 2,000 stolen items... you mean, stolen, then stolen again, right BBC?
- Bloodbath: Vishal Garg, the CEO who mass-sacked employees over Zoom, suffers epic disaster as Better.com shares nose-dive over 90%
- Bhai mar ja agar marna hai, bas pakad ke rakhiyo: How Indian men’s 4x400 relay team made World Championships final with record-shattering run.The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh ran a stunning race to finish second after shattering the Asian record.
- India’s winning 4: Three fought injuries, fourth is a footballer-turned-sprinter. The unheralded relay squad not only broke the Asian record but also became the first Indian team to reach a World Championship final.
is the new #BRICS+ "#NAMwithchinesecharacteristics"? all the new members are pals of china, right?— Prof राजीवः श्रीनिवासः (@RajeevSrinivasa) August 27, 2023
