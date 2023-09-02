Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, September 02, 2023
india has come a long way in 10 years. but often no credit for it.
https://open.substack.com/pub/rajeevsrinivasan/p/ep-110-what-a-difference-10-years?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
the toilet is a metaphor. white people think india is in the toilet, but that's an antediluvian view.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
September 02, 2023
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment