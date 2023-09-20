Pannu of 'Sikhs for Justice' Demands All Hindus Leave Canada

So will the Canadian govt bother to take action against SFJ?
Let's remember that during the 1980s, there were many warning signs during the period that led up to the Air India bombing -- including direct warnings from the Indian govt. But Canada chose to ignore all warnings.
Will that cycle be repeated again?
(Human traffickers, including Canada's political establishment, rarely care about the human cargo they traffick in, simply seeing these as a commodity. If a fight breaks out in the hold of a slave galley ship, it's not considered a human issue, it's merely considered a logistical issue.)
