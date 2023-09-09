Quick notes: Super bugs | Earthing...

-
Risk of 'Superbug' infections at Kumbh Mela: Clinics at Kumbh Mela have prescribed an excessive amount of antibiotics to the tens of thousands of pilgrims, primarily arriving with respiratory tract infections.
Antibiotics disrupt gut bacteria: Every course of antibiotics disrupts our gut bacteria because antibiotics aren't targeted enough to only kill the pathogenic bacteria causing the infection. Instead, they go after all bacteria in our guts - 'Collateral impact'.
- The 'go barefoot' movement: Your shoes could be harming you... "Earthing is your birthright because you live on the earth".
- New Mystery 7nm Chip from Chinese Fab: Teardown of Huawei's new phone shows China's chip breakthrough. . . . . . . . China to launch $40 billion state fund to boost chip industry
- Tech treat: How a Kalman filter works, in pictures
- Cyber Crime: Every day, around 20,000 Indians fall victim to cyber criminals, who also scam more than 140 Americans daily.
In China, this vlogger took apart a Huawei Mate 60 Pro #smartphone, and all components are 100% developed/made by China (from #Kirin9000S chip to the camera)! This is proof that US tech blockade against Huawei failed! #China #HuaweiMate60Pro#Huawei @DongshengNews #TechNews pic.twitter.com/Ozw0fF5Smh— China4Tech (@China4Tech) September 5, 2023
