Right now, India is facing huge pressure from very powerful countries as it staunchly sticks to its right to buy oil from Russia in order to get the best price possible for Indian consumers. India likewise also cannot afford to alienate its main defense supplier.
While Indian govt is engaged in this external tussle of wills, is our stalwart watchdog Indian Supreme Court doing a Katappa from the back?
Supreme Court is wading into the Adani mess, which has resulted from his corrupt web of financial holdings. While the markets have already punished Adani for this with the drubbing of his stock price, the Supreme Court is looking for answers from SEBI through its special investigation team. Not only that, but it's even asking for reasons behind market volatility (as if markets across the entire world aren't already volatile). I hope our activist judiciary doesn't go out of its way to politicize the whole situation, by seeing it as an opportunity to clip Modi's wings, or allow themselves to be used as a foreign catspaw.
