CBC Parrots Propaganda of Khalistan-Islamist axis

Canada's state broadcaster CBC is now parroting the propaganda of the Khalistan-Islamist axis:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/rss-hindutva-india-report-1.6764114
World Sikh Organization is a sectarian organization which promotes separatism for Punjab, and likewise National Council of Canadian Muslims also promotes sectarian views towards Hindus.
So this sectarian axis is now declaring which minorities in Canada are 'good minorities' and which are 'bad minorities'. Khalistanis and Islamists of course declare themselves and each other to be 'good minorities' and Hindus are to be caricatured as 'bad minorities' and 'fascists'. The CBC then parrots this slander unchallenged, abetting it.
