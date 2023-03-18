Quick notes: Reverse engineering | Credit rating...

-
Reverse-engineering: Russia has been sending US weapons captured in Ukraine to Iran. “Iran has demonstrated the capability to reverse-engineer US weapons in the past. A reverse-engineered Javelin could be used by Hamas or Hezbollah to threaten an Israeli Merkava tank.”
Iran reverse-engineered the TOW anti-tank guided missile, creating a near-perfect replica they called the Toophan. The Iranians also intercepted a US-made drone in 2011, a Lockheed Martin RQ-170 “Sentinel”, and reverse-engineered it to create a new drone that crossed into Israeli airspace in 2018 before being shot down.
Russian fighter jet crashing into U.S drone over Black Sea:
- Corrupt credit rating: Moody's had a 'Grade A' rating on Silicon Valley Bank — right before it collapsed.
- Our banks are well-secured: Silicon Valley Bank committed one of the most elementary errors in banking -- handling interest rate risk -- a core function of banking business.The RBI's norms, which saved the Indian banking system during the 2008 crisis, were further fine-tuned following the 2014 bad loans bout. And unlike the US, our regulations on capital, provisions, and reserves apply uniformly to all commercial banks, big or small.
- Unlike Indian universities: Chinese Academy of Sciences is doing some very impressive stuff. I've yet to see any other university as forward looking in modeling and simulating process technologies. 3nm CFET Nanosheets, OCD analysis, overlay analysis, isotropic etch simulation, CVD deposition modeling
- Professional texts in Indian languages: Indian languages finally in Tech?
- Are Offshore Wind farms Killing the Whales? For all the finger-pointing, everyone does agree that a lot of whales are dying. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an “unusual mortality event” for humpback whales along the Atlantic coast has been ongoing since 2016. Critics say that the activities associated with offshore wind development, such as the driving of supports into the sea floor, can harm marine life.
- Brahmapuram Disaster: Imagine the media reaction had Kochi fire happened in a BJP state.
Tibet Is Less Free than North Korea: Tibetan children have been separated from their parents and forced to attend state-run boarding schools, where Mandarin is the sole language of instruction and where students are subject to intense political indoctrination”.
“No country can match the scale and sophistication of China’s surveillance state, in which residents’ activities are invasively monitored by public security cameras, urban grid managers, and automated systems that detect suspicious and banned behavior, including innocuous expressions of ethnic and religious identity.
- Car-dependency is a burden on everyone: Why City Design is Important (and Why I Hate Houston)
