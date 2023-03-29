Adani buys 49% of Quint for Rs.48 crores. Will the Right-Wing view be seen in Business channels too?

Sree Iyer makes some interesting observations, as Adani buys a large stake in Quint-Bloomberg:
But Rupert Murdoch famously bought MySpace as his foray into social media, which quickly became worthless as it was overtaken by Facebook. Hopefully, Adani & Co put in people who will preserve the value of the investment and build upon its market share.
As pro-Indian media push out into the world, we gain a leg up in the battle of narratives at a very crucial time when many western audiences are feeling disenchanted with the non-stop drum of leftist media shoveling out Fake News. This is the right time to capture market share from the western media establishment.
No comments:
Post a Comment